WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on the Michael Kay Show to hype up his epic title-for-title showdown with Brock Lesnar at this year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compares himself to the legendary Michael Jordan:

“When it goes to one v one, hand on hand, you got to have some hate. Whether it’s to the core or not you have to you know, like Michael Jordan, I have to like personally motivate myself and grasp on to anything I can to take myself to that main event energy to that main event level to that championship defense mode. God mode, if you will.”

How he grateful he is for his longterm feud with Brock Lesnar:

“So yeah, there’s gonna be a lot of respect for many different reasons. Who he is as a performer, as an athlete. The history that we have, the way it’s affected me and my career, the way it’s changed my mindset, the things that I’ve learned, the things that I’ve done wrong, and how I’ve corrected those things. There’s so many things to be grateful for within my interactions with Brock, especially this one that’s coming up at WrestleMania when I beat them, and I solidify this run as the greatest Universal Champion of all time.”

