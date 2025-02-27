CM Punk isn’t the only top star headed overseas for international episodes of WWE television on “The Road to WrestleMania” tour.

On Thursday morning, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be appearing on two international episodes of SmackDown in March, with “The Original Tribal Chief” advertised for the March 21 episode from Bologna, Italy, as well as the March 28 episode from London, England.

“BREAKING: OTC Roman Reigns will be LIVE on SmackDown from Bologna, Italy, on Friday, March 21 and London, England on Friday, March 28,” the announcement shared via the official WWE account on X read.

Reigns wasted little time reacting to the news, as the blue brand star surfaced on social media a couple of hours after the announcement to comment.

“Greatness is coming to Bologna and London,” Reigns wrote via X. “Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming…”

