Roman Reigns made an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he confirmed reports that he signed a new WWE deal earlier this year.

“Yeah [I signed a new deal with WWE]… I don’t really like to get into specifics [Reigns responded when asked about the length of his new deal], especially timelines. There’s different ways to play with these things so…”

Reigns also detailed his new schedule that is part of that new deal. After discussing the grind of working a full-time schedule for the last ten years, he spoke about his new schedule:

“I think the main thing is when you’ve been on the road for almost ten years straight and someone who’s been at the highest level, the main event level, you know, I’ve ran a full schedule for a long time and even before we went to FOX, it changed where it was SmackDown on Friday and then we’d do two live events, Saturday, Sunday and then there was the occasional Monday Night Raw so that’s a four-night schedule which still isn’t as bad as it used to be. I mean, we used to do Friday, Saturday, Sunday live events, Monday Night Raw, then we would take SmackDown Tuesday so we were only getting a day-and-a-half because you know, we fly out — this is before private travel and buses and all that stuff so, we would fly out Wednesday morning, get home so we’d get half of Wednesday. You’d get home and you’re beat, tired. You got half of that Wednesday, then you got Thursday to just to handle personal life and family and everything that comes with that and then you’re back out Friday so, for me it was really just trying to balance everything and someone who has five children, we’re in a very critical portion of their lives where they’re so young and this is where we build these relationships and these bonds and they get to know who their dad is so, for me, it was extremely important that I can build, you know, my fatherhood as the priority and the number one hat that I wear and WWE, Vince [McMahon], everybody was really good about accommodating that and making sure to keep me in the WWE family.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcript