All Elite Wrestling has announced three Continental Classic Blue League matches for this week’s episode of Collision.

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

And finally, Roman Reigns says the reports that he’ll be appearing on the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW are true.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “SI Media Podcast,” The Original Tribal Chief told Jimmy Traina that he’s booked for the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW.

Additionally, the “OTC” commented on the length of The Bloodline’s storyline.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if he’ll be featured on Netflix throughout next year: “I’m not exactly sure. I’m just trying to get to the premiere. I’m on the premiere. I don’t think I can share too much more than that at this point. We haven’t scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from Rumble forward, but that is definitely a topic that has to be addressed. It’s an understandable one for the impact, the amount of money that is part of this deal. I completely understand. These are all great problems to have. Nobody loves being in the tug of war more than me. It usually works out pretty good.”

On the Bloodline story continuing after so long: “People laughed at us a while back, it may have been me or Paul, but the whole baseball innings thing. It was maybe a year or so ago I thought, ‘We’re stretching it,’ but we’re not at this point. It’s a whole new vision. I forget where I was diving today, but visualizing what it could be in the next two years, what could be in the next three years. Blocking these things off just a year chunk at a time. Honestly, it wouldn’t be possible if we weren’t where we are now, the creative freedom, the collaboration we have, our leadership being Triple H, Nick Khan, the way he runs it on the business side. Also, having that trust, not only Triple H, but the rest of us, it just trickles down. To be able to have that trust in us to perform and go out there and do it like we do it.”

