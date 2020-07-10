Roman Reigns Congratulates Keith Lee, Still Wants a Singles Match

As noted before, new WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and gave credit to Roman Reigns for helping to push his career forward, after creating their big moment at the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November when they faced off in the middle of the ring during the big NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown match.
Lee said Reigns doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to the business. He also said the moment in November was the start of something special, and he won’t forget what Reigns did for him.
“Roman doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to this sport,” Lee said. “And he went above-and-beyond to make that moment. The simple gesture of our fist bump, he turned that into magic. That was the start of something very special for me. He is such a superstar that he made that moment overshadow everything else that happened in that match, and I won’t forget it.”
Reigns responded to Lee this afternoon and congratulated him on his journey. He also said he still wants a one-on-one match with the big man.
“Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee. Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! [fist emoji],” Reigns wrote.
Lee has not responded to Reigns’ tweet as of this writing. You can see Reigns’ full post below:
Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee . Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! 👊🏽 https://t.co/duhhdU73SR
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2020
