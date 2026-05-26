“The OTC” gave Columbus a special moment after the cameras stopped rolling on Monday night.

Following the May 25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Roman Reigns cut an exclusive off-air promo for the fans inside the Schottenstein Center just moments after his main event contract signing with Jacob Fatu.

Reigns celebrated his 41st birthday on 5/25, and fans greeted him with loud “Happy Birthday” chants

He stated the following after the show went off the air:

“Well, Colombus, you really know how to make your Tribal Chief feel special. You know it’s tough being in the WWE because it’s a family business. It’s hard to transition when you’re fighting with your family, so I just want to be grateful and have gratitude for all of you.” “This ain’t bull**it. This is the real deal. Before I get out of here, man, it’s hard to describe this life. It’s hard to explain, and I just try to pray and be thankful every single day, man. This is the best. I hope everyone back there can feel the way I feel these days, but I feel like a lottery winner.” “And like anybody that’s doing well, there’s a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t happen without y’all. So whether it’s my birthday, whether it’s a Monday, a Wednesday, a Sunday, it doesn’t matter. It’s a blessed day. I just want to say thank you, everybody. Please get home safe.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.