Roman Reigns is still the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after surviving Seth Rollins in a hard-fought main event to close out night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The longtime rivals threw everything they had at each other in a back-and-forth battle, trading signature offense throughout the match. Highlights included multiple Superman Punches, Spears, Stomps and Pedigrees, as well as both men crashing through announce tables on the floor. Despite several near-falls, neither competitor could put the other away.

In fact, at one point, there was even an homage to Dean Ambrose, now performing as Jon Moxley in AEW, in a spot where all three finishers from The Shield days took place.

Reigns even acknowledged Dean Ambrose by name in the post-match interview with Jackie Redmond on the WWE SummerSlam post-show (see video below). The commentators also acknowledged him by name on the broadcast itself during the match, and even WWE’s social media team acknowledged a reference to Ambrose in the write-up with the clip containing the spot from the match (see below).

Late in the match, the referee was accidentally taken out after Roman speared him, opening the door for Rollins to briefly consider using a steel chair. Reigns ultimately tossed the chair aside, choosing to finish the match without it.

After escaping one final Stomp attempt, Reigns blasted Rollins with three consecutive Spears before scoring the three-count to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Following the match, Reigns and Rollins remained seated in opposite corners of the ring, sharing a silent stare as SummerSlam came to a close.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

A little homage to the 3rd Shield Member 😤 pic.twitter.com/F1HaFb2S5O — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2026

The FINAL Chapter in the story of The Shield 🛡️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sRBaT7H3rz — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2026