Roman Reigns didn’t wait long to respond after the chaos involving Jacob Fatu on WWE Raw this week.

Following the show going off the air in Omaha, Reigns addressed the live crowd and turned his focus directly to his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship clash with Fatu at Backlash.

Fan footage that surfaced online captured “The Tribal Chief” in full intensity mode, making it clear he plans to walk out of Tampa with his title, and send a message in the process.

“Saturday at Backlash will not look like this, I promise you,” he said. “I’ve busted my a** for too long, I’ve held my ground in this company for too long, and I ain’t letting it go just yet. In Tampa, that’s where we have to hold it down.”

He wasn’t finished.

“But here in Omaha, this is where we realize what has to happen,” he continued. “At Backlash, I’m whooping Jacob’s a**. At Backlash, it’s ‘and still.’ At Backlash, you’re looking at the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief above all.”

Message sent.

Earlier in the night, tensions between Reigns and Fatu reached another level during the closing segment of Raw, where the two officially signed the contract for their World Heavyweight Championship showdown.

Reigns vs. Fatu headlines WWE Backlash this Saturday, May 9, from Tampa, FL.