WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia back in 2007 and it came back in 2018 that led to him going on hiatus from WWE.

In an appearance on the ACC Network, Reigns talked about telling his story to other people to give them hope while also battling it.

“Nowadays I think we’re in a totally different place as far as blood cancers,” Reigns said. “And LOS has done a great job of being on the forefront of that awareness and the research involved and creating all these different medications to kind of put a cancel to blood cancer. That’s what we’re hoping for to continue to do that. And also take care of the young children. Create medicines that will not have a lasting effect on their future, that will keep them healthy now and also throughout the rest of their lives.

“To be able to team up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has been, man, it’s been a godsend to be honest. And really shown and provided me a different purpose other than just putting smiles on faces. To really be able to reach out and show that support and connect with different people all over the world, through a very similar struggle that we’ve all gone through. And to be able to give them a little bit of hope with my story, it’s just been a very nice outcome. We don’t always have the success stories, but when we do I feel like we need to celebrate them. And for me to be able to do that with fans and strangers alike, it’s been life changing. It really has.”