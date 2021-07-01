During his recent interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns opened up about carrying the torch for the company as their top act, and claiming that he doesn’t feel anyone else is ready to handle those responsibilities. The Tribal Chief does name former WWE champion Drew McIntyre as a top option, but says that he’s not ready yet. Highlights are below.

Says there doesn’t feel like there’s anyone to pass the torch to:

Ain’t nobody. I can say my favorite number two, Drew [McIntyre]. There are a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call them. We can rank them, but they are under me. How far under? Who knows, who cares. How strong of a number two do you want to be?

Calls McIntyre the best option:

At this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre. In a perfect world, if there is an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he’s the one guy that has captivated my attention in that manner, but he ain’t there. It’s only because I’m still here and so solid within my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in and I can’t even think about [who is next]. John [Cena] needed someone to come in so he could move on and try new things. I will eventually need that, but there is nobody at this point.

