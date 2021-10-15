During his recent interview with Complex WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns spoke about a potential feud with AEW superstar and former champion CM Punk, and why he doesn’t believe a feud with the Chicago Savior would help elevate him at all. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think a feud with CM Punk would do anything for him:

So I answered a question similar to this a while ago, and it falls back to what our audience wants to see. If our audience wanted to see it and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all.

How Punk is older and not moving the same as he used to: