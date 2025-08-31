That appears to be a picture wrap on Roman Reigns’ latest run in WWE.

It was rumored that following a savage attack by The Vision faction consisting of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the August 4 episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns would be taking a hiatus from WWE.

However, the decision was then made to make Reigns a late addition to WWE Clash In Paris on August 31.

As we reported several weeks ago, following WWE Clash in Paris, Reigns is expected to report to the set of Legendary’s upcoming Street Fighter film starting September 2, with filming dates running through September 26.

The storyline to write Reigns off of WWE television was shot at the WWE Clash In Paris premium live event on Sunday afternoon, with “The OTC1” beating Reed. After the match, Reigns took back his “Shoe-La-Fala,” autographed all four sneakers and threw them into the crowd.

As he was doing so, out of nowhere Breakker appeared on the French commentary table. He leaped and speared Reigns through the American commentary table, and was joined by Reed for a brutal post-match attack. Reed ended up hitting multiple Tsunami splashes and leaving Reigns laying.

While Reed and Breakker were helping Heyman to the back, they stopped and ran back to the ring as Reigns was now tied down to a gurney, with WWE medical staff preparing to stretcher him out of the building. Reed then proceeded to hit multiple Tsunami splashes to Reigns, while his arms were tied down and he was unable to protect himself.

Once the post-match scene wrapped up, Reigns was stretchered to the back. In the backstage area, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approached Reed and Breakker and demanded they leave the building. The two insisted they were staying for Seth Rollins’ match in the main event, but Pearce forced them to leave via a massive amount of security.

Pearce told the two as they were being forced off the premesis that if he hears they even touched foot on the property again at any point tonight, he will suspend them both without pay.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

SAMOAN DROP OFF THE TOP + A MASSIVE SPEAR! ROMAN REIGNS GETS THE WIN! ☝️☝️☝️ pic.twitter.com/2HnvSYGa9i — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Roman Reigns gets his shoes back and DOWN GOES PAUL HEYMAN! 👟👀 pic.twitter.com/SFz7HOhUIb — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

BRON BREAKKER JUST SPEARED ROMAN REIGNS THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/C3bBeeo6B6 — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

THE VISION HAS TAKEN OUT ROMAN REIGNS. This is not good… 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZfHpjWgzvS — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

THIS IS INSANITY! 🫢 ANOTHER TSUNAMI to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso has seen ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/0nehjdDwFc — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025