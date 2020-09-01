New WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter tonight and responded to fan criticism, declaring himself the best performer of this generation.

The exchange started when one fan commented that Reigns is once again being “forced down people’s throats” following his big title win at WWE Payback, just one week after he returned at WWE SummerSlam, which was his first appearance since March.

The fan wrote, “Roman being forced down people’s throats again…..such an overrated perfromer. The belt has changed hands has so many times it just has no prestige. Rubbish.”

Reigns responded and said the Universal Title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value.

“Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value,” Reigns fired back.

As we’ve noted, Reigns is scheduled to be pushed as the top heel on SmackDown, with Paul Heyman as his manager. He just captured the WWE Universal Title at last night’s Payback pay-per-view, defeating Braun Strowman and former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the No Holds Barred Triple Threat main event.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Reigns’ full tweet below:

Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value. https://t.co/E7PzVUP20D — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 1, 2020

