Roman Reigns is coming to WWE Raw.

And he’s not in a good mood.

Following the main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night, The 946 launched a vicious attack on The Bloodline despite coming up short in the Men’s WarGames match.

Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker handcuffed Reigns to the steel cage, tore apart the ring and laid waste to Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

During the WWE Survivor Series post-show, an irate Reigns delivered an expletive-filled message to The 946 while making his way backstage.

“You want everything I have huh,” Reigns said. “This is all fun and f**king games!”

Reigns went on to make it clear that he will be at Raw on Monday night.

“You want war,” Reigns continued. “We brought the WarGames and we whooped your ass! We won fair and square. You wanna take it? Then f**king take it! I’ll see you Monday!”

The post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw is scheduled to take place on November 30 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, airing live on Netflix.

Also advertised for the 11/30 red brand show is Penta and Je’Von Evans defending the WWE World Tag Team Championships against Los Americanos (Bravo and Rayo), as well as Chad Gable vs. Big Cass.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.