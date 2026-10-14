Roman Reigns recently looked back on the conclusion of his historic 1,316-day championship reign, as well as some of the decisions he wishes he had handled differently during his earlier years in WWE.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion reflected on his lengthy run as the face of the company, which culminated with his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in April 2024.

Reigns admitted that there were moments when it was difficult to believe the run was coming to an end, particularly after becoming so comfortable with the routine and pace of his schedule.

“Yeah. I mean, there were times where it was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe it’s coming (to an end).’ Because it got so routine. We got so comfortable. It was a comfortable feeling being in that stride. You know, it was a perfect pace for me. But I would just say the times, you know, there’s a picture of me and my cousins all sitting in the Gorilla position, and we’re just waiting to go through an entrance rehearsal. We’re like, just a quick little rehearsal for the cameras to look at something. And we’re just holding, just sitting there. We’re all in workout clothes, just not paying attention, just sitting there,” Reigns recalled.

The longtime Bloodline leader went on to explain that some of his favorite memories from that period involved sharing the experience with his family, including Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

“But just that killer’s row of us, who it was me, the twins, and then Solo. And it’s just, those are, I mean, those are who I grew up with. I spent a lot of my life with them. And to be able to travel the world and do what we do and contribute to our family business, having those moments and being, the plane rides going to Saudi, coming back from Saudi, things like that, that we just had together. I’ve been fortunate enough to do what I love with the people that I love, and I know not everybody can say that. So I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Reigns was asked whether there was anything he would change about his WWE career.

“The OTC” acknowledged that he would have been more willing to push back against certain creative decisions early in his main roster run, although he understood that he had not yet established enough influence within the company to do so.

“I probably would’ve said no a few more times early on. But I just didn’t have the equity within the company. I wasn’t rooted well enough in the main event scene. I was still auditioning. I was still proving myself. I was still earning that equity. This was like 14 years ago, and they’ll still quote me for saying ‘suffering succotash.’ This was so long ago. It was 12 years ago. I’ve delivered unbelievable work since then, but still, I’ll be tied to that.”

Reigns was referencing his infamous “Suffering Succotash” promo involving Seth Rollins from 2015, which remains a frequent topic of discussion among wrestling fans more than a decade later.

Despite his frustrations with certain moments from that period, Reigns made it clear that there were only a handful of situations throughout his career that he would approach differently with the benefit of hindsight.

“There’s probably, and not many, there wasn’t that many, but there’s probably two or three promos or scenarios, segments, or finishes of a match or something like that, that I would probably go back and develop the balls to be like, ‘Nah, not today, brother.’”

Also during the Club Shay Shay appearance, Roman Reigns addressed criticism regarding his reduced WWE schedule and how he no longer works non-televised live events, as well as who will replace him as WWE’s next top star after he’s gone.