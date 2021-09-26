WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s Extreme Rules pay per view, where the Tribal Chief defends his title against the Demon, Finn Balor. Reigns writes, “I don’t get distracted. I operate at the highest level. Big E. Lashley. Montez. Demon. #ExtremeRules ends the same way. Me standing in the center of my ring.”

I don’t get distracted.

I operate at the highest level.

Big E. Lashley. Montez. Demon. #ExtremeRules ends the same way.

Me standing in the center of my ring. https://t.co/VbPQT19nqx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 26, 2021

Former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella was also active on Twitter, commenting on how much she’s stepped up for the women’s division over the last year. She writes, “Bayley gets injured, who stepped up? Sasha doesn’t show up to SummerSlam, who stepped in? @YaOnlyLivvOnce needs her second ever singles PPV match and some relevancy, who gives it to her? Me. The Reliable. Undeniable. Most Beautiful woman in all of WWE.”