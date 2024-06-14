Roman Reigns may have been WWE’s top heel for the last four years, but the former Undisputed Universal Champion is now aiming to do good.

Reigns surprised a young fan at Joe DiMaggios children’s hospital, where he gifted the girl, named Emma, tickets to her favorite artist/WWE superstar, Bad Bunny. This included a meet and greet, where Emma posed with Benito as well as Reigns.

The news was broken by the hospital’s official Instagram account.

Grab the tissues for a feel good, happy tears moment —- @WWE Tribal Chief, @romanreigns, recently surprised our adorable patient, Emma, with VIP suite tickets and a private ‘meet and greet’ with her favorite artist, @BadBunnyPR, at his concert in Miami. Roman Reigns remembered her telling him how much she loved the superstar singer when he visited our Child Life Zone over the holidays, and with the help of some good friends, he made her dreams come true. Thanks to the incredible generosity of #LarrysPrivateCarandLimoWorldwide and the support of Sergeant Robinson from the Miami Dade Police Department, Emma’s experience was nothing short of magical as she arrived to meet ‘el conejo malo’ in style. This unforgettable gesture created beautiful memories for our sweet girl and left a beaming smile on her face! — Thank you to @badbunnypr, @romanreigns and the @miamidadepd, for making Emma’s dreams a reality! —

Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.