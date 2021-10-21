WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this morning with a final statement before his Crown Jewel title defense against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief declared that he will defeat The Beast, relegating Suplex City to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy.

There have been rumors on Lesnar vs. Reigns opening the Crown Jewel event, but nothing is official. If the bout does not open the show, it will likely headline.

I will defeat the Beast and Suplex City will be relegated to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy never to be heard from again. #AndStill #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/mZlZTLf8vO — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 21, 2021

