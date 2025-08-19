Roman Reigns has officially reached a major milestone in his career, as today marks 15 years since his first televised wrestling appearance.

On August 19, 2010, Reigns debuted in Florida Championship Wrestling under the name Roman Leakee, competing in a 15-man battle royal.

Since then, “The Tribal Chief” has become one of WWE’s most iconic figures, highlighted by his historic 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion from 2020 to 2024.

Currently, Reigns is embroiled in a rivalry with Seth Rollins’ faction and is set to clash with Bronson Reed at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris premium live event.

Alundra Blayze believes it’s time for a women’s match to headline WrestleMania once again — and she already has the perfect pairing in mind.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to suggest that a feud between Becky Lynch and Natalya could be strong enough to close out a night of WrestleMania.

Blayze’s comments followed Lynch’s challenge to Natalya on RAW, where “The Man” encouraged her longtime rival to unleash her more ruthless “Nattie” persona — a side Natalya has displayed in GCW’s Bloodsport. Despite showing flashes of that edge, Natalya ultimately fell short in her attempt to dethrone Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

The last time women headlined WrestleMania was in 2019, when Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the historic main event of WrestleMania 35. Two years later, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair closed Night One of WrestleMania 37 in another milestone moment.

This should headline a wrestlemania… Tease this until then… Make a big storyline🔥 this can be built up like no other woman’s storyline!

Nattie.. you did the groundwork everything you were doing was to build up for this… OK OK I’m just a Producer at HART! #GoLegend #history… https://t.co/lPGW3C5ZBl — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 19, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes it’s only a matter of time before Chris Jericho makes his way back to WWE.

Speaking on a recent edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T addressed the growing speculation about Jericho’s future and potential WWE return. He said,

“People are talking about Jericho coming back. Does he fit into WWE right now? Absolutely. To me, Chris Jericho is like Edge or Christian — he’ll always fit in. He’s an original, an OG. I can definitely see Jericho coming back.”

Jericho parted ways with WWE in 2018 before joining AEW the following year, where he became the company’s first-ever World Champion in 2019. He has also competed in ROH, holding their World Championship as well.

Although Jericho remains a central figure in AEW, he has admitted in the past that it would be “foolish” to rule out a WWE return. Adding fuel to the rumors, the veteran recently liked a social media post about him going back to WWE, keeping fans buzzing about a potential homecoming.