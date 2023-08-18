Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has hit another milestone in his historic title reign.

The Tribal Chief has now passed the 500 day mark in his reign with the WWE Title. He captured the WWE Title by defeating Brock Lesnar during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022. This was a Winner Takes All match with Reigns’ WWE Universal Title also on the line.

Reigns’ current reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion includes the lineage of the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title. WWE recently presented Reigns with a single title belt for the reign, but they have also continued the lineage of each title.

Reigns captured the WWE Universal Title on August 30, 2020 at Payback, by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and then-champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

It’s been reported that WWE has not considered a title change in any of Reigns’ recent feuds, and that the current title run won’t end until Reigns and Paul Heyman want it to. The report noted that if Reigns were to lose the title, “the two would have heavy input as to who that would be, whether it be tonight, or a year or two down the line.” The source added, “They are constantly looking at every possibility. When they think it’s the very best thing for business, they’ll know to switch it up, do it right, and really make someone doing it.”

Following his Tribal Combat win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam earlier this month, Reigns is not currently advertised for any upcoming WWE events.

