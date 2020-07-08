WWE superstar Roman Reigns retweeted WWE’s tweet about the re-airing of the 2017 Royal Rumble tonight on FS1. The Big Dog claims that he is one of the most significant performers in the annual elimination match of all-time.

Reigns writes, “I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years….”

I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years…. https://t.co/tIfyv3bMyw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2020

Reigns has competed in six Royal Rumble matchups in his illustrious WWE career, finishing 3rd once, 2nd four times, and won the 2015 Rumble in one of the most infamous moments in recent WWE history.