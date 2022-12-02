Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury.

As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Kevin Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. Reigns suffered bruising under his eye, and there was talk of a broken eardrum. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update, and click here for a follow-up.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Reigns definitely did suffer an injury to his left eardrum in the spot with Owens.

Regarding Reigns being upset after the match, The Tribal Chief reportedly “went off on Owens with swearing and such.” It was noted that Reigns was mad because of the injury, but also because this was not a spot he knew about ahead of time. He reportedly felt like the spot didn’t make much sense to do in the match.

Multiple sources have reported that while Reigns was obviously furious, the situation largely blew over by around 20 minutes later. Other sources report that the situation was not completely blown over, but it’s not like any creative plans will be changed due to what happened, or that Reigns won’t work with Owens. No punishment is expected.

Reigns reportedly picked Owens and Sami Zayn personally to work a lengthy program with, after the original storyline with Zayn was only supposed to be a short-term thing but they changed the direction after it got over with fans. There’s the idea that Reigns could’ve picked any two people on the roster to work with and elevate, but he went with Owens and Zayn. Coming out of the Survivor Series situation, there was a feeling among some that Reigns didn’t have to pick them to work with, but he did, and was mad because something happened that he felt, given his character, should not have happened, plus he was hurt in the spot.

Reigns was scheduled to come out with Paul Heyman for the post-Survivor Series press conference on Saturday night, but Zayn ended up replacing him. Reigns is not currently advertised for tonight’s SmackDown, and did not appear on Monday’s RAW.

It’s been rumored that Reigns will defend against Owens at the Royal Rumble in January, then face Zayn at Elimination Chamber in February. It was also reported that Zayn and Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39.

For those who missed it, below is a photo of Reigns’ face after the slap, along with footage of the spot:

I consider myself a big Owens fan and have no strong feelings toward Reigns. I watched this back Zapruder-esque because I'm a dork. First pic is moments before the Owens staredown. He gets slapped on his left cheek. Last pic is seconds before the show goes off the air. pic.twitter.com/MrxSS8PGIf — Anthony Skatz (@AnthonySkatz) November 28, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.