WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be interviewed on the final SmackDown episode before Clash of Champions.

It was just announced that tomorrow’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will feature Reigns giving his side of the story on his relationship with cousin Jey Uso, just two days before they do battle at Clash of Champions for the title.

WWE has also announced that Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy will face Sami Zayn in a non-title match tomorrow night. This match comes just two days before the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Ladder Match at Clash of Champions with Hardy, Zayn and AJ Styles.

Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans will also take place on SmackDown this week. This match was made after Bliss used Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail finisher on Evans during last week’s show, right after Nikki Cross defeated Evans in singles action while Bliss was on commentary.

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s SmackDown go-home show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Will Otis hand over his Money In the Bank title shot to The Miz and John Morrison to avoid a lawsuit?

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gives an exclusive interview on his relationship with cousin Jey Uso

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy faces Sami Zayn in a non-title match

* Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans

