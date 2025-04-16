On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins declared that he must win at WrestleMania 41 against CM Punk and Roman Reigns to secure the future of WWE.

Rollins took aim at his opponents, criticizing Punk for abandoning the company for a decade and attempting to undermine it from the outside, while labeling Roman Reigns a “part-timer.” He emphasized his own dedication, saying that he shows up every day, competes through injuries, and has remained loyal to the company.

Roman Reigns responded on social media, pushing back against the part-timer label and reaffirming his value to WWE. He said,

“A lot of people call me a part-timer. A lot of people got a lot to say about my schedule. I ain’t no part-timer. I’m a full-time cash cow. Every second that I’m breathing, I’m working. That’s how this whole thing works. Proof of concept. This business lives off me. Don’t ever get it confused.”

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, as Ricky Saints will put his North American Championship on the line against Ethan Page.

Tensions have been boiling between the two former AEW stars ever since Saints captured the title from Shawn Spears. But the celebration was short-lived as Page ambushed Saints moments after his win, driving him into the mat with a Twisted Grin.

Page secured his shot at the gold on this week’s episode of WWE NXT by emerging victorious in a fatal four-way match against Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King. Page sealed the win by pinning King after delivering the Twisted Grin, earning his place in Saturday’s title clash.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are set to challenge Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

The powerhouse duo earned their title opportunity by running the gauntlet on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, where they outlasted four teams in a grueling tag team gauntlet match. Entering as the first team, Hank & Tank battled their way past Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe, The Culling (Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen), No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights), and finally Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to secure their spot in the championship bout.