WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today for final words on tonight’s Winner Takes All Title Unification Match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

“Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event… A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign… And the definitive point where I solidify my role… Past. Present. Future. As the GREATEST champion of all time,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania Sunday.

