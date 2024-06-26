Roman Reigns addresses the passing of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i.

Anoa’i died yesterday at 79 years old, ending a historic career that included multiple WWE tag team title runs as a member of the Wild Samoan. WWE, AEW, TNA, MLW, and more industry names paid their respects to Anoa’i’s legacy, but his son, top superstar Roman Reigns, has now issued a heartfelt statement.

My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team. My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.

Reigns and his father got to share a wonderful moment at Hell in a Cell 2020, where Sika acknowledged his son as the Tribal Chief.

RIP Sika Anoa’i. Sure this will be a moment Roman Reigns will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/8HslLsccNc — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 25, 2024

Once again, we at Wrestling Headlines would like to send our condolences to Sika’s family, friends, and loved ones. You can check out Reigns’ statement below.