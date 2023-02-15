Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dismissed the idea of a Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn main event at WrestleMania 39.

Monday’s WWE RAW featured a tense in-ring promo between Rhodes and Zayn to continue the build on The Road to WrestleMania. At one point, Rhodes told Zayn he doesn’t want to see him on RAW next week, because he’d rather see Zayn in the ring at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes pointed to the WrestleMania 39 sign and received a big pop from the crowd.

Reigns took to Twitter this week with a video response to the promo from Zayn and Rhodes.

“If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don’t stand a chance,” Reigns said, laughing. “I’ll see you in Montreal.”

Reigns captioned the post with, “Everybody thinks they’re the guy, until they meet THE GUY!! #WWEChamber #GODMode #Bloodline @HeymanHustle”

Reigns is set to defend against Zayn at Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Montreal. The winner will then go on to defend against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, April 2 from Hollywood. That match is expected to be Rhodes vs. Reigns. Zayn and Kevin Owens are rumored to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at WrestleMania.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet below, along with footage of the Zayn – Rhodes RAW segment:

