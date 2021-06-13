WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter earlier today to issue a stern warning to lucha-libre legend and current SmackDown tag Rey Mysterio, who the Tribal Chief will be facing at next Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view. It was confirmed on yesterday’s Talking Smack that the match, which will be inside the Hell in a Cell structure, will be for Reigns’ Universal title.

Reigns writes, “For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC.”

This past week’s SmackDown ended with Reigns powerbombing Dominik Mysterio over the top rope, then beating down Rey after he tried to use a kendo stick on the Tribal Chief.