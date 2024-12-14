Braun Strowman made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where he was revealed as the mystery opponent for Carmelo Hayes. This marks Strowman’s official move to the SmackDown roster after previously competing on WWE RAW.

Strowman defeated Hayes with a running powerslam.

Strowman has been absent due to a groin injury suffered during a Last Monster Standing match against Bobby Lashley on the September 30th episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns has challenged Solo Sikoa to a Tribal Combat match on the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW.

During a backstage segment on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns admitted that he lost his title, his Wiseman (Paul Heyman), and The Bloodline. He also mentioned losing his Ula Fala.

Reigns said that he didn’t take the Ula Fala, he earned it. He stated, “I was the man to lead this family. Once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.”

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Michin defeated Tiffany Stratton to advance to the finals of the Women’s US Title Tournament.

Michin will now go on to face Chelsea Green in the finals, which will be taking place on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

