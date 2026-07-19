The final segment of Saturday night’s NBC special from Madison Square Garden in New York City featured World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns celebrating alongside 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson before a confrontation with Seth Rollins and Tyrese Haliburton brought the show to a chaotic finish.

Following a video package highlighting New York sports history and the Knicks’ championship season, Brunson made his way to the ring with his Larry O’Brien Trophy while sporting a brace on his left wrist following surgery after the NBA Finals. Reigns then joined the Knicks star for a special entrance that drew a massive ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Inside the ring, Reigns praised Brunson and the Knicks for ending the franchise’s 53-year championship drought, calling Brunson “the King of New York.” The World Heavyweight Champion then revealed a custom New York Knicks-themed WWE Championship belt, presenting it to the NBA Finals MVP as chants of “You deserve it” filled the arena.

Reigns closed the celebration by telling the crowd to “acknowledge us,” but the moment was cut short when Seth Rollins’ music hit.

Rollins emerged alongside Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, with the SummerSlam challenger blindsiding Reigns from behind. After Rollins appeared ready to deliver a Black Out onto a steel chair, Brunson stepped in front of Reigns to prevent the attack.

The confrontation escalated as Brunson stood toe-to-toe with Rollins and told him, “This is my house, motherf*er.”**

The distraction gave Reigns the opening he needed, as he blasted Rollins with a Superman Punch before planting him with a Spear to another thunderous reaction from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air with Reigns and Brunson standing tall together, posing with the custom championship belt and the Larry O’Brien Trophy as fireworks erupted throughout Madison Square Garden.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Narrated by @EliManning, welcome to the newest King of New York… Jalen Brunson. pic.twitter.com/ElRCxYRfvy — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

Jalen Brunson. The King of New York. Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/cX2fonTtCG — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026