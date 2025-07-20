Roman Reigns surfaced on social media this weekend to kill a rumor about himself that has been making the rounds.

According to the rumor, OTC1 had a sixth child with his wife during his most recent hiatus from WWE.

Reigns says this is not true.

In a new TikTok video, Reigns stated:

“Five and done. They’re trying to say I’m trying to catch up to Jacob (Fatu). Five and done. I’ve done my job. I’ve procreated. When’s it going to be about me. Damn kids. Can’t go no where. ‘Last vacation.’ It wasn’t no vacation. School until June and then we started tutoring. Don’t feel bad for me. Don’t ever feel bad for me.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)