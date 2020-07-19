Roman Reigns Looks To Be In Great Shape During His Time Away From WWE

WWE superstar Roman Reigns posted videos of his new workout routine to his Instagram, where The Big Dog gives a shoutout to his coach Neil Hill and promotes the fitness Journey/lifestyle. The photos show that Reigns looks to be in great shape during his time away from WWE. He’s been absent from television since April.

Reigns writes, “Shoulders week 1 #Y3T. Seated Side Laterals, Rep range 12-16. Definitely getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where I want to be. The grind continues as I follow this fitness Journey/Lifestyle. Hope this finds everyone well and in good health. Shout out to Coach @neil_yoda_hill1 , wishing u a speedy recovery my friend! Stay safe and God bless!”

Check it out below.