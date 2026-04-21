Roman Reigns’ next challenger quickly emerged on the Raw After WrestleMania, as a major family showdown was teased for WWE Backlash.

Reigns closed out the April 20 episode after arriving backstage and inviting The Usos to join him in the ring.

Addressing the crowd, “The Tribal Chief” reflected on their past dominance and pushed for unity once again, telling Jimmy and Jey they were unstoppable together and asking them to stand with him, not serve him.

Jimmy responded by reaffirming loyalty, as both Usos acknowledged Reigns in a show of respect.

That moment didn’t last long.

Jacob Fatu interrupted and came face-to-face with Reigns, making it clear he wasn’t there to fall in line.

Instead, Fatu declared that he needs the championship and is willing to go through Reigns to get it, even if it means clashing with family.

One line said it all.

Fatu challenged Reigns to a match at Backlash.

Reigns accepted the challenge but added a twist, questioning whether Fatu can handle the pressure of being champion, and what happens if he comes up short. Reigns told Fatu to think it over before making his final decision, as he exited alongside The Usos.

The stage is now set for a high-stakes Bloodline collision at WWE Backlash.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.