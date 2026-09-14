Roman Reigns may be getting into the lucha libre spirit for tonight’s WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Reigns is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta when Raw emanates from Mexico City for the first time in 15 years.

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio previously established an eight-man tournament featuring luchadors from Raw, SmackDown and AAA to determine Reigns’ challenger for the historic show.

Penta ultimately emerged victorious from the tournament, earning a shot at The OTC and the World Heavyweight Championship tonight.

Ahead of the title showdown, WWE Shop has begun selling Roman Reigns lucha masks, seemingly designed specifically for the occasion.

It remains to be seen whether the merchandise is simply being released to coincide with WWE’s return to Mexico City or if Reigns himself will incorporate a lucha mask into his presentation during tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Mexico City.