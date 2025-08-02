Two of the original members of The Bloodline are ready to do battle tonight against the top soldiers for their former “Wiseman.”

Ahead of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this evening at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, “OTC1” Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso surfaced on social media to comment on their big tag-team tilt against Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed.

Breakker and Reed will have “The Oracle,” formerly known as “The Wiseman” for Reigns and Uso during the days of The Bloodline.

Heading into their big featured match as part of the lineup for SummerSlam Saturday this evening, Reigns took to X and wrote, “Tonight, we remind them who runs this sh*t.”

Reigns’ partner, fellow former world champion Jey Uso, took to X a couple of days ago for a rare post. On Tuesday, the leader of the “YEET!” movement in WWE wrote, “We get ’em back [in] blood, Uce… and the BronBrons too.”

Meanwhile the leader of the group backed by Heyman, 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins, is reportedly on the shelf with a knee injury. There are some who question the legitimacy of the injury, claiming sources have told them to expect it to ultimately be revealed as an angle to camoflouge an unexpected Rollins return and potential briefcase cash-in.

