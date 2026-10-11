Roman Reigns isn’t lacking confidence following his latest successful WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense.

“The OTC” kicked off Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, defending his title against LA Knight.

Despite a strong showing from “The Megastar,” who came close to capturing his first WWE World Championship on multiple occasions, Reigns ultimately retained his title after connecting with a spear to secure the pinfall victory.

Following the event, Reigns took to social media with a video addressing his latest victory and making a bold declaration about his place in wrestling history.

“Maybe I’m delusional,” Reigns began. “Maybe I believe my sh*t too much. But can’t nobody touch me.”

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion wasn’t finished there, doubling down on his belief that he stands above everyone else in the industry.

“I’m the greatest of all time baby,” he continued. “Now go b*tch about that.”

Reigns’ victory over Knight marked another successful title defense as “The OTC” continues his run atop WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand.

Immediately after the 10/10 PLE, Oba Femi delivered a strong message to Roman Reigns indicating what is next for “The Ruler” and “The OTC.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.