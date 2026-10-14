Roman Reigns believes there is a significant difference between being part of the WWE locker room and actually being on his level.

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed his experience filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie in Australia, comparing the atmosphere on a Hollywood set to what he encounters in professional wrestling.

Reigns explained that he understood his place among established actors such as Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, but suggested that some of his fellow WWE Superstars don’t show him that same level of respect.

“There’s a great camaraderie in wrestling. I mean, being one of the boys, I can’t even explain it because I’m in the small fraternity, I’m in that 1%. Honestly, that should just be for us,” Reigns said. “But, the difference is I wasn’t running around thinking I’m Noah [Centineo], you know what I mean? There’s plenty of dudes in the locker room that are running around thinking they’re Roman Reigns, thinking they’re of my level. It’s crazy. It’s just ridiculous.”

Reigns went on to point to his financial success and accomplishments as evidence that he operates on a different level than many of his peers.

“Look in the mirror and look at all your stuff, everything that comes with your life. Look at your bank account, all the stuff. We’re not the same. I didn’t run around thinking I’m Noah [Centineo] or Andrew [Koji]. No, I’m here to work with them, compliment them, make the very best combination or collaboration to create the best film. There’s no confusion here, we all understand who we are and what we’re trying to do and we all came together that way in a perfect way. But in wrestling, it just can’t be had that way.”

Although Reigns acknowledged the importance of teamwork, particularly given his background in football, he made it clear that his approach to professional wrestling is much more personal.

“Look, I come from football, so I’m always going to look at a teamwork aspect but wrestling is different. That’s my craft, I own that shit. That is mine, you know what I mean? Like mine. I don’t give a shit about any of them, it’s mine.”

When Roberts asked when he developed that mentality, Reigns pointed to the period before his 2020 hiatus from WWE, when he had grown frustrated with the company’s creative direction and his presentation on television.

“Probably when I was born, but it doesn’t click until — honestly, before COVID hit and I left, I had dog food all on me, it was just one of those situations where I just wasn’t creatively — I just wasn’t in line. I didn’t like what I was doing. I didn’t like the way I was portrayed. It was just time to take complete ownership and the proof is in the pudding.”

The conversation also turned to recent online debates surrounding Reigns’ legacy and his position in WWE, including criticism raised by Conrad Thompson.

Reigns argued that much of the discussion surrounding his career is driven by people looking to generate attention, noting that his name remains valuable when it comes to online engagement.

“We’re in a world now where views are currency and where you’re speaking about wrestling, if you want to maximize your views, you use my name,” Reigns said. “That’s kind of what’s been happening. There’s a whole bundle of us on this cast that know this realm, know this elevation of people and how they’ll use your name to get attention. It’s fine. It’s all built into this ecosystem of entertainment that we have.”

While acknowledging that everyone is entitled to an opinion, Reigns maintained that WWE’s business metrics have consistently justified his place at the top of the company.

“Everybody is extremely connected, everybody’s opinion matters now, so go online and voice it. That’s how we make these measurements, that’s a part of the metric. That’s a part of the analytics — but to say they put you in a position, no, the numbers back up the positioning always.”

Reigns also brought up LA Knight, whom he defeated at WWE Money In The Bank on October 10, using merchandise sales to illustrate his argument.

Despite acknowledging Knight’s popularity and success as a merchandise seller, Reigns claimed that his previous “Big Dog” character generated stronger sales numbers.

“Guy I just beat, LA Knight, hell of a talent. Hell of a merch mover. The Big Dog moved more merch than LA Knight does. You know what I’m saying? That was from, what’s that, eight years ago? So, the position has always been verified, but everybody’s going to have an opinion on it.”

Reigns concluded by emphasizing that fans and critics don’t always have access to the business information that influences WWE’s decisions regarding its top stars.

“They don’t always understand the metrics and what goes behind the business. That’s the difference in between being a fan and being in a place of power that affects the industry and making those decisions for it. It’s all built into, it’s all baked in.”

During another ‘Street Fighter’ promotional interview on October 14, Roman Reigns addressed criticism regarding his reduced WWE schedule and how he no longer works non-televised live events. He also discussed who will replace him as WWE’s next top star after he’s gone, as well as specific WWE moments he wishes he could go back and change and why.

“The OTC” is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw on Netflix next Monday night, October 19, live at 8/7c from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. At the show, Reigns begins the road to his ‘champion versus champion’ showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in the annual Men’s Crown Jewel Championship showdown at the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.