Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Kevin Owens and John Cena will be forgotten by the end of the weekend.

Reigns took to Twitter to hype tonight’s SmackDown main event, which will see he and Sami Zayn team up to face Cena and Owens.

“They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown,” Reigns wrote.

Zayn also tweeted to plug tonight’s match, posting a graphic for the bout and a photo of four goats.

“TONIGHT! The biggest televised match of the year,” Zayn wrote.

This will be Cena’s first match since teaming with The Mysterios for a dark main event win over Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown. It’s rumored that tonight’s match will lead to some sort of WrestleMania 39 program for Cena, but that has not been confirmed.

You can see the full tweets from Zayn and Reigns below:

They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bZuxgrvWYx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2022

TONIGHT! The biggest televised match of the year. pic.twitter.com/uf8jd2gxHj — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 30, 2022

