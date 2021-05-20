WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this week to explain why he needs no stunts or gimmicks.

WWE issued a Twitter poll asking fans about their favorite WrestleMania Backlash match. 66% voted for Reigns’ win over Cesaro, while 18.5% voted for the WWE Title Triple Threat, 8.2% voted for the RAW Women’s Title Triple Threat, and 7.3% voted for the SmackDown Women’s Title match.

Reigns responded to the poll and wrote, “I don’t need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that’s being generous!! THEE MAIN EVENT. #TakeItFromMe”

You can see the full tweets below:

Which was your favorite match at #WMBacklash? — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021

