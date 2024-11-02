The regain begins tonight.

While that could be interpreted many ways, it is a point that “The Original Tribal Chief” felt the need to make before heading into battle against The Bloodline this afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event today in Riyadh, Roman Reigns surfaced on social media to comment on his scheduled match on the show. As noted, Reigns will team with “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso to take on The Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

“Tonight The Regain Begins,” Reigns wrote in a post where he tagged The Usos on X just hours before the big showdown.

