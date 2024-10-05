Roman Reigns is ready to show “them” tonight.

But not by himself.

Huh?

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, “The Original Tribal Chief” surfaced on social media with an interesting message.

The WWE Superstar took to X ahead of his main event match alongside Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and stated, “Tonight we show them. No words needed.”

While on the surface it would seem that Reigns is referring to his partner, Cody, there has been talk of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is in Georgia this weekend, turning up at tonight’s show.

We will find out soon enough!

