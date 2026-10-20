Roman Reigns has revealed his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, along with his pick for the greatest of all time.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked to name the four most important figures in wrestling history.

Reigns explained that while fans often separate wrestlers based on their in-ring abilities and drawing power, he believes financial success is ultimately the most important factor.

“Everybody always divides it up, like money drawers and in-ring,” Reigns said. “To me, the only one thing — only one metric matters: the money. It’s show business. That’s what — the first day I went around the ring, my dad told me, ‘Don’t ever be confused. This ring is only about money. It’s a business. Don’t treat it other way.’”

With that philosophy in mind, Reigns selected Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena as his Mount Rushmore.

“So I would probably have to say Hulk [Hogan], Steve [Austin], Dwayne [The Rock], and John [Cena]. Those are my — I mean yeah, you could definitely throw some other guys in there for sure. But we only got so many slots.”

Reigns went on to explain that each of those four stars played a significant role in changing the wrestling industry and helping it reach new audiences.

“And those guys — I mean, when it came to the money and shifting the business and completely, you know what I mean? Just changing the view of it, the optics of it, they all had their own way of doing that. And they were all critical. We wouldn’t be here today without those four, for sure. Many other men go into that category, but those are kind of to me those are the big ones.”

When the conversation turned to choosing a single greatest wrestler of all time, Reigns ultimately leaned toward Hogan, although he acknowledged that Austin and The Rock also had strong cases.

“Man, that’s tough,” Reigns admitted. “Because I mean it’s — I think I’d go with Hulk. It’s tough because you know, it’s hard to not say Steve. But then Dwayne, I really respect how he did it. And I really respect — it was just lightning in a bottle. You never seen it like that. Nobody picked it up so quickly and at such a jump of just like, ‘Yeah, this guy doesn’t really — he’s finding it.’ Early on Rock trying to figure out that character, to boom. Superstardom in a matter of like 18 months, and then was able to just go like, ‘I don’t need the machine anymore.’”

Reigns pointed to The Rock’s rapid rise to superstardom and subsequent success outside of WWE as an argument in his favor. He also praised Austin’s extraordinary popularity and merchandise sales before returning to Hogan’s role in expanding professional wrestling into a mainstream attraction.

“So in a way there’s a GOAT factor to that of just like, man. Because everything he does he represents us. He’s always going to be a WWE figure. He’s always going to be The Rock. But I don’t know. I mean, and Steve was just insanely [popular]. No one’s ever pushed merch like Steve without having crazy this and that. I mean, he had a bunch of merch, but Hulk had a crazy amount of merch, you know what I mean? Like where it’s like, every little thing you could think of. Tassels, you know, it just — but Hulk also took us from a carnival to a global product, you know what I mean? So that’s a tough one.”

Despite acknowledging the contributions of all four legends, Reigns gave Hogan the edge due to his impact on transforming professional wrestling into a worldwide business.