Roman Reigns returned on this week’s episode of WWE RAW with a new nickname — “OTC1,” short for Original Tribal Chief.

To mark the occasion, WWE has dropped a new piece of merch for the Reigns faithful – the Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Replica Championship. Available now on WWEShop.com, the replica belt features a vibrant image of Roman Reigns on the main plate, surrounded by Ula Fala-inspired detailing and the phrase “Undisputed Tribal Chief” etched prominently across it. The side plates showcase the OTC logo and Reigns’ iconic Superman Punch symbol.

The commemorative title is priced at $599.99.

You can check out the official description for the belt below:

“Point your ones to the sky and acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns by carving out space in your WWE collection for this Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Championship Replica Title Belt. Designed in reverence for The Head of the Table, this commemorative title belt features a distinct, colorful image of Reigns along with rhinestone details that demonstrate your pledge of fealty. Make room in your collection for this unique replica title belt and let it become an Island of Relevancy.”

Late last year, WWE had discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year.

WrestleVotes is reporting that had the plan gone through last December, this would have been the custom title presented to Roman Reigns on Netflix. Instead, it now stands as a commemorative piece.

