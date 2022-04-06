A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee has Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair advertised for Friday, which will likely be the dark main event if it happens at all.

The WWE website apparently had Seth Rollins advertised for Friday’s SmackDown at one point, but he is no longer being advertised by the WWE Events website, and he’s not being advertised by the arena as of this writing.

Rollins lost to the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. He appeared in a RAW segment with Rhodes this week, where the two ring veterans shook hands and Rollins welcomed Rhodes back home. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rollins now that WrestleMania Season is over.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

