WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from programming for some time, with many wondering when the Tribal Chief will grace their television screens again. Well, it now appears that will happen next month.

Reigns is being advertised for the October 13th edition of SmackDown, which takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is the first time the champ has been advertised in several weeks. You can see a photo of the advertisement below.