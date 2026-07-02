Roman Reigns spent part of the holiday week among some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Michael Rubin hosted his annual White Party in the Hamptons, with a star-studded guest list that included several notable figures from WWE and TKO. Among those in attendance were TKO President Mark Shapiro, WWE President Nick Khan, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and Logan Paul.

The event also drew a number of celebrities from across the sports and entertainment worlds, including Jake Paul, Teyana Taylor, Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Shaboozey, Kevin Durant, Cardi B, Nelly, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and Michael Porter Jr.

Snoop Dogg and Alicia Keys provided live performances during the annual gathering.

The White Party appearance comes shortly after Reigns attended UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

On the WWE side, Reigns returned on this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, where he officially set up his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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