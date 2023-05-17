Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be making a rare non-televised live event appearance this weekend in Fayetteville, North Carolina after all.

It was reported earlier this week, based off an announcement by the Crown Complex in Fayetteville, that The Tribal Chief would be working Saturday’s show. No match or opponent was ever announced.

In an update, WWE announced this evening that Reigns will not be appearing in Fayetteville as incorrect promotional material was released. They are offering refunds at the point of purchase. WWE issued the following statement:

“Incorrect promotional material was released that advertised Roman Reigns in Fayetteville this Saturday, May 20. Roman Reigns will not be in Fayetteville. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until 7:30p ET the day of the event.”

This was to be Reigns’ first appearance in Fayetteville in more than 4 years.

Matches advertised for Saturday’s show in Fayetteville are Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Bayley and Asuka in a Triple Threat. Imperium, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, The Judgment Day, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio are also advertised.

