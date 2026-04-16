Don’t call CM Punk old.

And don’t call Roman Reigns someone who is “coddled.”

“The OTC” surfaced via social media to respond to recent comments made by CM Punk during an interview promoting WrestleMania 42, where the two are scheduled to meet for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns stated the following in response to Punk:

“You defended the title three times. You’ve had it the whole year. You’re not a fighting champion. You’re not even a fighter. We’ve seen how that went. Coddled? By management? Because I’m money! And they’ve known that since the beginning. I told them I’m an unsigned billion dollar check. Go back and find it. It’s in the archives.” “You don’t have that type of confidence because you’re not the type of man I am. You’re not cut from the same fabric as me. It blows my mind that you think we’re f*cking equals, in which way? It’s only gonna take the first couple of minutes for the whole world to see there’s no way we could ever be on the same level.” “Coddled, the whole industry coddles you just by having you in it. You talk about the old times, those were tough guys. We’ve seen what happens when you try to be a tough guy. We put our whole reputation, the whole art form on the line for you, because what 100,000 internet marks love you from the beginning? Let’s go back to your journey days when you were on the Indies, it was the sh*ts, an embarrassment. There’s not a legend in my family that respects you. You’re the reason we don’t let marks in the business. Keep my f*cking name at your mouth on Sunday it ends for you.”

Also responding was the recent outspoken Pat McAfee, who stated the following:

“It’s all starting to come together for you IWC nerds isn’t it? Your time is up… The Business is about to be saved by Randy Orton on Saturday night.. and then Roman will drive it home on Sunday Night”

WrestleMania 42 goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.