As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Tampa, Florida at the Yuengling Center on FOX, Roman Reigns successfully retained the Universal Title against Rey Mysterio inside of the Hell in a Cell structure.

This match was originally slated to take place at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, but was moved to SmackDown.

Reigns offered some advice to Mysterio after the match by posting this on Twitter:

“Go home. Stay home. And if you come back to MY ring… You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown”