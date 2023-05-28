As noted, the WWE Night of Champions main event saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles over Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns, which came after The Usos accidentally double superkicked their younger brother. You can click here for details and photos/videos from the match.

Paul Heyman took to Twitter with a clip of The Bloodline’s private jet, noting that they will discuss what happened in detail on Friday’s SmackDown.

“Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown,” Heyman wrote with the video.

Friday’s SmackDown will also see Reigns celebrate 1000 days as champion, a milestone he hit on Saturday. Before going out and losing in Saudi Arabia, The Tribal Chief tweeted a photo to mark his 1000 days.

“[1 finger up emoji]000 days. No words needed. #WWENOC #TribalChief #Bloodline,” Reigns wrote as the caption, as seen below.

Reigns also participated in a backstage photo shoot, seen below. WWE also celebrated the milestone with a 4 minute video of Heyman recounting the greatest moments of Roman’s reign at The Head of the Table. Heyman tweeted the video.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief!,” he wrote with the video.

On Day 1000 of his reign, will The Tribal Chief add the Tag Team Titles to his shoulders? #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/hnY28UY3iE — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief! pic.twitter.com/luad4ty5en — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 27, 2023

Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6Fx0of6q9g — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 27, 2023

